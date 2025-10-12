125 fatalities reported at Gaza hospitals yesterday, most recovered from rubble

The bodies of 125 fatalities have arrived at hospitals across the Gaza Strip since dawn yesterday, Wafa reports citing medical sources.

The sources reported that 121 of the bodies were recovered from under the rubble following Israeli airstrikes, while four others died from injuries sustained earlier.

Meantime, one person was killed by gunfire from Israeli drones in the town of al-Qarara, north of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip. Additionally, three individuals died of wounds they had previously sustained.