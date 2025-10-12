CCTV at CCP

THE installation of CCTV cameras inside the residential quarters at Cadet College Petaro (CCP) is a serious violation of privacy and ethical boundaries. While security has been cited as the justification, the step has subjected the young cadets in the hostel to constant and unnecessary surveillance.

The residential area, comprising seven ‘houses’, is the only private space where cadets relax, change clothes, have personal conversations, and, of course, sleep. By placing cameras inside the dormitories, the administration has turned these safe spaces into monitored zones, making the students feel as if they are prisoners, not cadets.

This continuous monitoring has caused extreme discomfort and anxiety, leading to a loss of trust between the cadets and the administration.

Cameras at gates and in the corridors as well as common areas, like canteens and playgrounds, are understandable, but placing them inside living spaces is an invasion of privacy.

Unfortunately, such oppressive policies continue to violate the dignity of the cadets. The authorities concerned should intervene immediately, as the academic environment should nurture growth, not fear.

Abdul Basit

Karachi

Published in Dawn, October 12th, 2025