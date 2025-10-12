E-Paper | October 12, 2025

Hamas says Israeli hostages to be freed from Gaza before Trump peace summit

Published October 12, 2025 Updated October 12, 2025 08:06am

Hamas will begin releasing Israeli hostages held in Gaza on Monday morning, a top official from the Palestinian group tells AFP, before US President Donald Trump chairs an international summit in Egypt on his peace plan for the region.

As part of the deal’s first phase, Hamas, whose deadly attacks on Israel on October 7, 2023 sparked the conflict, will free the captives, 20 of whom Israel believes are still alive, in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

“According to the signed agreement, the prisoner exchange is set to begin on Monday morning as agreed,” Hamas official Osama Hamdan told AFP in an interview.

Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will then chair a summit of more than 20 countries in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday afternoon, the Egyptian presidency announced.

The meeting will aim “to end the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to achieve peace and stability in the Middle East, and usher in a new era of regional security and stability”, it said.

