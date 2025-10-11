Lebanon’s president condemns latest attack as ‘Israeli aggression against civilian facilities’

Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun has condemned Israel’s attack earlier today in the village of al-Najariyah, which killed at least one person, Al Jazeera reports.

“Once again, southern Lebanon is under fire from a blatant Israeli aggression against civilian facilities, without any justification or pretext,” Aoun was quoted as saying by Lebanon’s National News Agency.

“However, the danger of the latest aggression is that it comes after the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and after the Palestinian side agreed to the mechanism included in this agreement to contain weapons and render them out of service.”