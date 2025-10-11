Spanish flotilla participant to be deported from Israel today after ‘plea bargain’

Spanish Global Sumud Flotilla participant Reyes Rigo Cervilla will be deported from Israel today after striking a plea bargain with prosecutors, Times of Israel reports.

Cervilla, a 56-year-old Spanish citizen who partook in the GSF mission earlier this month, will board a flight back to Spain after being charged with “two counts of assault”, the report said.

She will also pay a fine of NIS 10,000 (around $3,055) before departing Israel.

Al Jazeera, citing the GSF, reported Reyes was “brutally assaulted by Israeli prison guards”, and the alleged “assault” she was charged with “stems from her attempt to defend herself and others from that violence”.