KU student dies after being hit by campus bus

Imtiaz Ali Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 07:15pm

A Karachi University student died on Friday after being run over by a campus bus, police said.

The victim was identified as a second-year student of the social work department by traffic police inspector Akmal Rai.

According to police reports, the student had gotten off at a point near the Mehmood-ul-Hassan Library and was attempting to cross the road when another bus passed by her.

Meanwhile, a campus bus, bearing registration number EB-0333, attempted to overtake the first bus and hit the student from the driver’s side.

The student, knocked down by the initial impact, was then run over by the bus, killing her on the spot. The accident angered students, resulting in protests inside the campus.

A notification issued by the university dated October 10, and available with Dawn.com, said an inquiry committee has been constituted to “investigate the tragic incident”.

“Vice Chancellor is pleased to constitute an inquiry committee forthwith to investigate the tragic incident in which a female student succumbed to death,” the notification stated.

Per the notification, the convenor of the committee is the chairperson of the Department of Criminology Prof Dr Naima Saeed, with members including in-charge transport NED University of Engineering and Technology, a final-year student of the social work department M Alam, and another student from the social work department Ms Sarwat.

“The committee is instructed to investigate the incident and submit its report in 15 days,” added the notification.

