Indonesia denies visas to Israel gymnasts amid Gaza outcry

Indonesia has denied visas to Israeli gymnasts, costing them a spot in a world championship in Jakarta this month, a sports official in the Southeast Asian nation has said, amid outcry over Israel’s military offensive in Gaza, Reuters reports.

The Israeli team was set to participate in the World Artistic Gymnastics Championship from October 19 to 25 in Indonesia.

“They are confirmed to not be attending,” Ita Juliati, the chief of the Indonesian gymnastics federation, told reporters.

The Israel Gymnastics Federation did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.