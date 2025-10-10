E-Paper | October 10, 2025

Interior ministry suspends mobile internet services in Islamabad, Rawalpindi

Shakeel Qarar Published October 10, 2025 Updated October 10, 2025 11:51am
The Ministry of Interior has directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to suspend 3G and 4G services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, it emerged on Friday.

A directive dated October 9 and addressed to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) chairman stated the ministry had “accorded approval to suspend 3G/4G services in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, starting from 12am tonight till further orders.”

The letter, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, directed the PTA to take “further necessary action” in this regard in coordination with the Islamabad commissioner and police chief, and the Rawalpindi regional police officer.

The ministry did not provide a reason for suspending services but the development comes as the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan’s (TLP) have planned a march on the US embassy today.

On Thursday, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that the government always allowed peaceful marchers and demonstration, however, the TLP had not sought permission for its protest in the capital.

Late on Thursday, violence had also broken out in Punjab, after police launched a crackdown on the headquarters of TLP in a bid to arrest its chief, Saad Rizvi. The clashes left several people injured, including around a dozen policemen.

Traffic plan

Islamabad traffic police also issued a diversion plan, referring to the “law and order” situation in the Faizabad area — the historic site of several TLP sit-ins.

The plan, posted on Islamabad police’s X account, said the entry of all heavy vehicles in the federal capital would not be allowed until further orders and detailed the diversion routes for smaller vehicles around the Faizabad area.

It was earlier reported that in anticipation of the TLP protest, the Islamabad administration has also begun placing shipping containers at Faizabad Interchange.

