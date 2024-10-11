Mobile users face service disruption

ISLAMABAD: Users of the Zong cellular company faced disruptions to mobile and data services in multiple cities on Thursday, reportedly due to the installation of a new web management system (WMS).

The network’s customers, including corporate clients, reported connectivity issues around noon and posted on social media about service degradation and even sudden blackout of service.

While there was no official response from the company or telecom regulator, Pakistan Telecom­munication Authority on these issues, Zong acknowledged the disruptions while responding to users’ complaints on social media.

Incidentally, the most serious disruptions were reported by users in Karachi where no security-related jamming has been reported, as is the case in the federal capital ahead of the SCO moot, nor have any restrictions been imposed there, as has been the case in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

PTA sources say ‘firewall’ upgrade to be completed by October-end

M. Sarfaraz, who works for a private firm in Islamabad, complained about weak signals and complete blackout of mobile data services around 11:30am.

“The first thing that came to my mind was that authorities must be testing jammers in Islamabad, later I realised that only the Zong connection had very weak signals,” he added.

In its reply to a user through its official X account, Zong said: “Our Network services are now back to normal. Sorry for the inconvenience caused earlier. We appreciate your patience and understanding. You should now be able to make calls, send texts and browse seamlessly.”

One of the four main mobile operators in the country, Zong has around 26 per cent of the total cellular customer base.

A source in the company attributed the issue to work on the WMS. They said the installation and testing of the content filtration system was in its final phase.

Meanwhile, a senior PTA official told Dawn that a content filtration system or firewall for protection against cyberattacks were being upgraded, which would be completed by the last week of October.

Authorities have also warned of service disruptions in Islamabad during the coming days due to security concerns in the wake of SCO meeting next week and in several KP districts due to the planned Jirga by the recently banned Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement.

“But this is likely to be a short- term disturbance faced by the customers and the service quality will be normal by the end of next week,” the executive added.

Published in Dawn, October 11th, 2024