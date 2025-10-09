Ex-senator Mushtaq Ahmad receives hero’s welcome in Islamabad after flotilla mission

Former Jamaat-i-Islami senator Mushtaq Ahmad arrived in Islamabad on Thursday from Jordan wearing a keffiyeh and was accorded a hero’s welcome, with people showering him with petals and adorning garlands on the former lawmaker.

The Pakistan embassy in Jordan, where he was deported to earlier, said late on Wednesday that Ahmad, who was detained by Israel last week after it intercepted a flotilla of boats carrying aid for Gaza, had safely departed for Pakistan.

Ahmad led the Pakistani delegation on the 45-vessel Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), which left Spain last month to break Israel’s blockade of aid to Gaza with activists and politicians, including Greta Thunberg, on board. However, as it approached Gaza, Israeli forces intercepted it, detaining the activists on board before deporting them.

In a post on social media platform X, the embassy said the former senator had safely departed for Pakistan.

“In accordance with the instructions of the honorable deputy prime minister of Pakistan, the embassy of Pakistan in Amman ensured all necessary arrangements were made for his safe and smooth departure,” it said.

The X account for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also reposted the embassy’s post.

Earlier on Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar spoke with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Jordan Ayman Safadi.

According to the foreign ministry, Dar appreciated Jordan’s role in receiving the flotilla’s released detainees and facilitating their return home.

“He also thanked Jordan for its assistance in enabling the return of former senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan to Amman,” it said, adding that Mushtaq was scheduled to reach Pakistan today.

On Tuesday, Dar had stated that Khan had been released and was safely with the embassy in Amman. He also said that he had spoken to the ex-senator on arrival in Islamabad from Malaysia.

“Senator Mushtaq is fine and in high spirits. I lauded the courage and steadfastness of senator Mushtaq for being part of the Sumud Flotilla in support of the Palestinian cause, to break the siege to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza,“ he said.

“Senator Mushtaq thanked for the efforts made by the Pakistan Foreign Office in reaching out to him in Tel Aviv, Israel through a friendly European country’s mission there and for the full support and facilitation for his stay and safety in Amman by Pakistan embassy,” he said.

Meanwhile, the former senator had also posted a video on his X account on Tuesday in which he stated that the fight against the Israeli blockade was not over.

“I have reached Jordan along with 150 of my companions,” he said, adding that he had finally been released from Israeli detention.

“During this time, our hands were cuffed behind our backs, our feet were shackled and chained, we were blindfolded, dogs were set upon us, guns were pointed at us, and we were tortured in the worst way,” he said.

He said that the activists went on a hunger strike for three days, adding that they were denied access to air, drinking water, medication, and were not allowed to lie down.

“We have been freed,” he said. “And the fight for Palestinian freedom will continue. We will break this blockade. We will go again and again. We will make efforts to save Gaza, and those who are complicit in this genocide — those criminals will be punished,” he asserted.

He emphasised that the fight would continue “from Adiala jail to Israeli jails”, promising that he would return to Pakistan soon and provide a detailed account of his time on the flotilla as well as in Israeli detention.