Brazil, Mexico say citizens from Gaza flotilla returning home

Brazil and Mexico have announced that citizens of their countries, who were detained by Israel after being part of a Gaza aid flotilla, are on their way home, AFP reports.

Thirteen Brazilians, including lawmaker Luizianne Lins of the ruling Workers’ Party, “were taken to the border with Jordan and released”, Brasilia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Mexico’s foreign ministry, in a separate statement, said that six Mexicans were also brought to Jordan, where they were met by the Mexican ambassador.

“They left Israel and began their return to Mexico,” the ministry said.

“After six days of illegal imprisonment in Israel, the 13 Brazilians of the Sumud Global Flotilla are finally free,” Lins wrote on Instagram.