Chilly weather grips twin cities after nine hours of rain

RAWALPINDI: More than nine hours of rain in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Monday brought a chill in the air and inundated low-lying areas, throwing life out of gear.

The residents of the twin cities woke up to a cloudy weather and showers started at 8am and continued till 5pm without any break, varying from light to heavy.

Normal life was affected in the twin cities due to the long spell of rain which caused water accumulation in several areas, disrupting traffic. Gridlocks were witnessed in Raja Bazaar, Kutchery Chowk, The Mall, Murree Road and other parts of the garrison city.

The district administration, Civil Defence Department and Rescue 1122 remained on high alert throughout the day to deal with any emergency. However, the rain did not raise the water level in Leh Nullah which remained at nine feet at Kattarian bridge and six feet at Gawalmandi bridge.

Showers did not raise water level in Leh Nullah; depts concerned on alert as more rain expected today

Most of the residents opted to stay home to avoid mud and water accumulated on streets and roads. Business activity also remained low in all main markets, city centres and bazaars. Only Pakora and Samosa shops did a thriving business.

During the rain, motorists and pedestrians faced hardships in reaching their destinations due to traffic jams. Many cars and motorcycles were seen stranded in rainwater.

According to Met Office, 31 millimetres of rain was recorded at Saidpur, 27mm at Golra, 26mm at Bokra and Islamabad International Airport, 28mm at Zero Point in Islamabad; 25mm at Kutchery, 30mm at Shamsabad, 19mm at Pirwadhai, 23mm at Gawalmandi and 26mm at New Kattarian in Rawalpindi.

More rain expected

“The cyclonic storm (Shakhti) present over northwest of Arabian Sea is likely to move west south-westwards. A westerly wavy is affecting upper/central parts of the country. Moist currents are also penetrating from Arabian Sea into upper and central parts,” said a Met official.

She said a dry weather was likely elsewhere in the country. However rain-wind/thunderstorm was expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and adjoining hilly areas.

Public, travellers/tourists were advised to avoid unusual exposure to vulnerable areas and keep updated about latest weather conditions.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Hassan Waqar Cheema told Dawn that all concerned departments remained on alert and ensured drainage arrangements.

He said officials of the district administration, Wasa, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC), Rescue 1122, Civil Defence and others would remain present in the field till next 24 hours and provide all possible facilities to the citizens.

He said that he had directed Wasa officials to keep all drains and water paths clean, redress complaints of water accumulation at any place and keep constant vigil on drains.

Wasa Managing Director Saleem Ashraf said Wasa officials drained out rainwater from low-lying areas by Monday night.

He said the situation in Leh Nullah remained normal and the staff was deployed there till Tuesday to tackle any untoward situation.

Murree

More than 70mm of rain was recorded in the hilly area. Murree Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Shirazi said that the administration remained alert to deal with any situation.

Published in Dawn, October 7th, 2025