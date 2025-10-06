More rains predicted in twin cities

RAWALPINDI: Rain lashed Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday morning, bringing the temperature down while more rain is expected in the next 24 hours.

According to Met Office, 23mm rain was recorded at Saidpur, 3mm at Golra, 4mm at Bokra, 13mm at Zero Point in Islamabad, while 5mm at Kutchery, 16mm at Shamsabad, 4mm at Pirwadhai, 7mm at Gawalmandi and 8mm at New Katarian in Rawalpindi.

The Met official said the Cyclonic storm (Shakhti) present over the northwest of the Arabian Sea is likely to move west-southwestwards.

A westerly wave is affecting upper/central parts of the country and likely to strengthen. Moist currents are also penetrating from Arabian Sea in upper and central parts.

He said rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Punjab while heavy rain/hailstorm has been predicted at isolated places during the period.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

The Met Office warned that heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Kashmir.

Windstorm, hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Katcha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels during the forecast period. Public, travellers/tourists are advised to avoid unusual exposure to vulnerable areas and keep updated about latest weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the divisional administration directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Rawalpindi Waste Municipal Company and municipal bodies to improve the drainage and sewerage system during the upcoming rains.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025