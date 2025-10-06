E-Paper | October 06, 2025

More rains predicted in twin cities

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published October 6, 2025 Updated October 6, 2025 05:58am

RAWALPINDI: Rain lashed Rawalpindi and Islamabad on Sunday morning, bringing the temperature down while more rain is expected in the next 24 hours.

According to Met Office, 23mm rain was recorded at Saidpur, 3mm at Golra, 4mm at Bokra, 13mm at Zero Point in Islamabad, while 5mm at Kutchery, 16mm at Shamsabad, 4mm at Pirwadhai, 7mm at Gawalmandi and 8mm at New Katarian in Rawalpindi.

The Met official said the Cyclonic storm (Shakhti) present over the northwest of the Arabian Sea is likely to move west-southwestwards.

A westerly wave is affecting upper/central parts of the country and likely to strengthen. Moist currents are also penetrating from Arabian Sea in upper and central parts.

He said rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and Punjab while heavy rain/hailstorm has been predicted at isolated places during the period.

Hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in the country.

The Met Office warned that heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Murree, Galliyat, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Kashmir.

Windstorm, hailstorm and lightning may damage weak structures like roof/wall of Katcha houses, electric poles, bill boards, vehicles and solar panels during the forecast period. Public, travellers/tourists are advised to avoid unusual exposure to vulnerable areas and keep updated about latest weather conditions.

Meanwhile, the divisional administration directed the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Rawalpindi Waste Municipal Company and municipal bodies to improve the drainage and sewerage system during the upcoming rains.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fragile pause
Updated 05 Oct, 2025

Fragile pause

Unless Palestinians are granted the means to build a viable state, violence will recur.
Pension bill
05 Oct, 2025

Pension bill

BY slashing its contribution to its employees’ pension benefits to 12pc of their pensionable pay from the 20pc it had initially
Reserved seats debacle
05 Oct, 2025

Reserved seats debacle

THE shadow cast by the Commonwealth Observer Group’s final report on the last general election has loomed large...
Exports crisis
04 Oct, 2025

Exports crisis

PAKISTAN’S textile exports are no longer flailing; they are collapsing in plain sight. The inevitable fallout of...
AJK disorder
Updated 04 Oct, 2025

AJK disorder

Both the state and AJK protesters need to find constructive ways to address contentious issues.
State of injustice
04 Oct, 2025

State of injustice

THE state has faltered on its promise of ensuring justice for the victims of the Jaranwala incident of 2023, when...