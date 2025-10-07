Fishermen advised not to venture into sea as Shakhti weakens

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department has advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea till Tuesday morning as sea conditions are likely to remain rough under the influence of the weakening cyclonic storm Shakhti.

According to the department’s alert, the cyclonic storm over west-central and adjoining northwest of the Arabian Sea lay about 900 kilometres southwest of Karachi.

It says: “The system is likely to move east-southeastwards over the same region and weaken into a depression by the next 12 hours. Sea conditions are likely to remain very rough over the same region with 45-55 km/hour squally winds gusting 65-km/hour into the deep sea.

“Gale winds speed would likely to reach 70-80 km/hour gusting to 90km/hour around the system centre then it would gradually decrease becoming 45-55 gusting to 65km/h during the next 12 hours,” it concludes.

Under the influence of the weakening cyclonic storm, many areas of the metropolis received light rain late on Sunday night.

