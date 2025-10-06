Spain says Israel to free last Spanish Gaza flotilla members

Israel will today return the remaining 28 Spanish detainees from a flotilla carrying pro-Palestinian activists and aid to war-torn Gaza after 21 others arrived at the weekend, Spain’s foreign minister says, according to AFP.

“Today, the group of 28 Spanish flotilla members who remain detained in Israel will leave Israel,” Jose Manuel Albares told Catalunya Radio. The minister declined to provide further details for privacy reasons but said: “We are working so that they all arrive in Spain as soon as possible.”

“The forecast is that today there will no longer be any Spaniards in jail in Israel,” Albares said.

Dozens of other activists of various nationalities, including Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, are also due to leave Israel today.

Most, if not all, will be flown to Greece, where they will be able to get flights to their home countries, their respective governments said yesterday. Israel released another 21 of the 49 Spanish detainees a day ago.