Automation, e-marking planned in Sindh’s education boards

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to introduce automation and an e-marking system in educational boards to improve the quality of education in the province.

The announcement was made by the Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Ismail Rahoo at a ceremony organised by the All Sindh Private Schools and Colleges Association at Bahria Auditorium, Karsaz, Karachi, to mark World Teachers’ Day and honour students who achieved top positions in examinations.

The event’s chief guest was Minister Rahoo, while notable attendees included Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab, MPA Syeda Marvi Rashdi, Additional Director Rafia Mallah, chairpersons of various educational boards, teachers and a large number of students.

The minister stated that the Sindh government was set to implement automation and e-marking across all educational boards in the province.

“This system will enhance transparency, speed and accuracy in the examination process. Paper checking will be computerised, reducing human error and enabling faster, more transparent results,” he said.

He added that the new system would make educational boards more modern, efficient and environmentally friendly. Ongoing projects within the boards would be completed, further improvements introduced, and practical steps taken to eliminate the culture of cheating in examinations.

Mr Rahoo emphasised that the Sindh government had recruited thousands of teachers on merit and increased the number of universities in the province to provide more educational opportunities for the youth.

On the occasion, the minister paid tribute to teachers, recognising them as the foundation of a strong society.

He further stated that everyone must play their part in the process of educational reform to enhance the quality of education in the province.

Over 100 high-achieving students were awarded honours, and shields were presented to teachers.

The event celebrated the vital role of educators and acknowledged their contributions to the promotion of education.

Published in Dawn, October 6th, 2025