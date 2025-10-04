UN, Qatar, Egypt welcome Hamas’s response to Trump’s Gaza peace plan

After Hamas signalled its acceptance of core elements of US President Trump’s proposed plan to end the conflict in Gaza, world leaders, nations and the UN have all praised the development, Al Jazeera reports.

Qatar’s foreign ministry welcomed Hamas’s statement and its “readiness to release all hostages”. It also supported Trump’s call for Israel to immediately halt its attacks on Gaza.

Egypt also appreciated the Hamas statement, as well as the US leader’s “realistic political vision” to achieve “peace and stability” in the Middle East. Egypt expressed the hope that this “positive development” would lead to all parties rising “to the level of responsibility required” to end the offensive.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was quoted as saying he was “encouraged” by Hamas’s statement, as he urged all parties to “seize the opportunity” to bring the conflict to an end.