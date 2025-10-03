Palestinian president commits to elections once year after end of Gaza conflict

The Palestinian Mission to the United Nations has announced that Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas committed to holding parliamentary and general elections once the conflict with Israel is over.

In a post on X, the mission stated that the elections are in line with obligations in the framework of the International Peace Conference and with their commitment to the Palestinian people.

“We affirm our determination to continue efforts to broaden international recognition of the State of Palestine and to secure full membership in the United Nations, as a path toward ending the occupation and realising an independent, sovereign State of Palestine on our land, with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the statement read. “In this context, we reaffirm our commitment to holding general presidential and parliamentary elections within one year after the end of the war.