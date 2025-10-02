UK ‘very concerned’ about Israel’s interception of Sumud Flotilla, calls for its aid to be sent to Gaza

The British government is “very concerned” about Israel’s interception of an international aid flotilla bound for Gaza, its Foreign Office has said, adding that it had made clear to Israel that the situation should be resolved safely, Reuters reports.

“We are very concerned about the situation with the Sumud flotilla, we are in touch with the families of a number of British nationals involved,” the British FO said in a statement.

“The aid carried by the flotilla should be turned over to humanitarian organisations on the ground to be delivered safely into Gaza.”