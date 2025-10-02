E-Paper | October 02, 2025

Israel’s interception of 21 Sumud Flotilla boats aiming to break Gaza siege draws global ire

Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 12:00pm

As of 11am PKT, Israeli forces have intercepted at least 21 vessels part of the Global Sumud Flotilla — comprising more than 40 civilian boats with about 500 international parliamentarians, lawyers and activists on board — according to the flotilla’s live tracker.

These include the Alma, which was previously attacked on Sept 9.

The detention of the flotilla activists drew strong international condemnation, particularly from Pakistan, Turkiye, Malaysia, Colombia and Brazil.

Protests also erupted in various countries, including Spain, Greece, Italy and Turkiye.

Positions of various vessels part of the Global Sumud Flotilla heading to Gaza as of 11am PKT on Oct 2, 2025. — GSF live tracker
Positions of various vessels part of the Global Sumud Flotilla heading to Gaza as of 11am PKT on Oct 2, 2025. — GSF live tracker

