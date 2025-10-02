Israel’s interception of 21 Sumud Flotilla boats aiming to break Gaza siege draws global ire

As of 11am PKT, Israeli forces have intercepted at least 21 vessels part of the Global Sumud Flotilla — comprising more than 40 civilian boats with about 500 international parliamentarians, lawyers and activists on board — according to the flotilla’s live tracker.

These include the Alma, which was previously attacked on Sept 9.

The detention of the flotilla activists drew strong international condemnation, particularly from Pakistan, Turkiye, Malaysia, Colombia and Brazil.

Protests also erupted in various countries, including Spain, Greece, Italy and Turkiye.