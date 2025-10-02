Chinese engineers asked to restrict movement

MANSEHRA: The police have asked the Chinese engineers and labourers working on two hydropower projects here to restrict their movements, directing them not to leave their residential camps or worksites without armoured vehicles.

“The police are vigilant and on high alert for your security around the clock. You should not mingle with local communities and must travel only in armoured vehicles when leaving your worksites or residential camps,” district police officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur told Chinese nationals working on the Suki Kinari and Balakot hydropower projects on Wednesday.

Acting on the directives of IGP Zulfiqar Hameed and Hazara DIG Nasir Mehmood Satti, the DPO paid a surprise visit to both the projects being built on the Kunhar River in Kaghan Valley and downstream.

During the visit, Mr Gandapur held meetings with army officers, Chinese engineers and labourers, and the police’s special security unit.

He said the security of Chinese nationals working on the projects was of utmost importance to the police. “We have implemented multilayered security arrangements for your safety. You must avoid unnecessary interactions with strangers and restrict your movement to armoured vehicles only,” Mr Gandapur added.

The DPO emphasised that close coordination between KP police, the army, and other law enforcement agencies had further strengthened the security plan.

Published in Dawn, October 2nd, 2025