PHOTOS: Protests erupt against interception of Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel Published October 2, 2025 Updated October 2, 2025 02:16am

Pro-Palestinian activists protest the interception of the vessels belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla, outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Athens, Greece on October 1. — Reuters

People protest in front of the Israeli embassy in Barcelona after vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla were intercepted by Israel en route to Gaza, in Barcelona, Spain on October 1. — Reuters

Protesters demonstrate against the interception of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel on the platforms of Naples Central Station in Naples, Italy on October 01. — AFP

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators protest the interception of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla by Israel near the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul, Turkiye on October 1. —Reuters