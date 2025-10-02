Legal expert outlines possible scenarios for detained Gaza flotilla activists

Hassan Jabareen, director of the legal centre Adalah, which has represented flotilla activists in the past, tells Al Jazeera what the coming days could look like for international activists aboard the Gaza-bound aid convoy.

“The law says within 72 hours you are allowed to deport them; however, if you want to arrest them, you must bring them before the court within 96 hours,” Jabareen explained.

But he cautioned that “this time, we do not know what Israel will do.”

He added that some activists could be arrested but noted that Israel usually opts for immediate release.

“If they arrest and detain them, it can lead to a losing situation, because media coverage will continue as long as they are in custody,” he said. “If you bring them to court, the international media will continue to cover, and they will cover the legal argument for that.”

He also warned that the Israeli holiday Yom Kippur could delay any legal proceedings for detained activists.