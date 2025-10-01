PHOTOS: Owner of Gaza zoo struggles to feed animals Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 05:06pm 0 Join our Whatsapp channel A lioness sits inside a cage on October 1 at Rafah Zoo, which now moved to Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip from a previous location in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, as the owner struggles to feed his animals. — AFP A keeper cares for birds on October 1 at Rafah Zoo, which now moved to Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip from a previous location in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, as the owner struggles to feed his animals. — AFP A monkey moves inside a cage on October 1 at Rafah Zoo, which now moved to Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip from a previous location in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, as the owner struggles to feed his animals. — AFP A keeper feeds a bird on October 1 at Rafah Zoo, which now moved to Deir el-Balah in the central Gaza Strip from a previous location in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, as the owner struggles to feed his animals. — AFP Live Gaza Invasion Email Your Name*Recipient Email*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews بدلتے ہوئے عالمی منظرنامے میں پاکستان اچانک اتنا اہم کیوں ہوگیا ہے؟ ڈیجیٹل محاذ پر دہشتگردوں کا بڑھتا اثرورسوخ، ’ہمیں ان سے حقیقی و مجازی دونوں دنیاؤں میں لڑنا پڑ رہا ہے‘ سندھ کا سیلاب جو انڈس ڈیلٹا کے لیے خوشحالی کا پروانہ ہوتا ہے Dawn News English Subscribe World Reacts to Trump’s Gaza Plan Analysts Warns Trump’s Film Tariff Could Shake Global Movie Industry Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan ‘a Win for Everybody’: Analyst Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan Explained Politics on the Pitch: India Refuses Asia Cup Trophy Pakistan PM Shehbaz Meets Trump at White House World Leaders Rally Behind Palestinian Statehood at UN Summit Comments Closed