Red Cross says ‘forced’ to suspend Gaza City operations

The Red Cross has said that intensified military operations in Gaza City have forced it to temporarily suspend its activities there, warning that “tens of thousands … face harrowing humanitarian conditions”, AFP reports.

“The intensification of military operations in Gaza City has forced the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to temporarily suspend operations at its Gaza City office and relocate staff to ICRC offices in southern Gaza to ensure staff safety and operational continuity,” it said in a statement.