Israel continues to bombard Gaza City as Hamas mulls Trump peace plan

Heavy Israeli bombardment continues to rock Gaza City, witnesses said, as Hamas weighs US President Donald Trump’s plan to end nearly two years of conflict, AFP reports.

Trump a day earlier gave Hamas an ultimatum of “three or four days” to accept the plan, which is backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, Hamas’ disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

A Palestinian source close to Hamas told AFP that “no final decision” had been made and that “the movement will likely need two to three days”.

“Hamas wants to amend some of the items such as the disarmament clause and the expulsion of Hamas,” the source said.

They added that Hamas had informed mediators of the “need to provide international guarantees for a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and guarantees that Israel will not violate a ceasefire through assassinations inside or outside Gaza”.