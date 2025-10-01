E-Paper | October 01, 2025

Israel continues to bombard Gaza City as Hamas mulls Trump peace plan

Published October 1, 2025 Updated October 1, 2025 03:41pm

Heavy Israeli bombardment continues to rock Gaza City, witnesses said, as Hamas weighs US President Donald Trump’s plan to end nearly two years of conflict, AFP reports.

Trump a day earlier gave Hamas an ultimatum of “three or four days” to accept the plan, which is backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, Hamas’ disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

A Palestinian source close to Hamas told AFP that “no final decision” had been made and that “the movement will likely need two to three days”.

“Hamas wants to amend some of the items such as the disarmament clause and the expulsion of Hamas,” the source said.

They added that Hamas had informed mediators of the “need to provide international guarantees for a full Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip and guarantees that Israel will not violate a ceasefire through assassinations inside or outside Gaza”.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The Gaza project
Updated 01 Oct, 2025

The Gaza project

The only two positives the plan contains are the prospects of the cessation of war and the resumption of aid to the battered Gaza Strip.
Terror strikes again
01 Oct, 2025

Terror strikes again

ANOTHER day, another reminder of the fault lines that make it difficult to ensure durable peace in the country. On...
Mending hearts
01 Oct, 2025

Mending hearts

WORLD Heart Day has come and gone, but the warnings sounded by medical experts should echo far beyond a single date....
Petty politics
Updated 30 Sep, 2025

Petty politics

The pettiness is particularly regrettable given cricket’s history in the region.
Regional CT stance
30 Sep, 2025

Regional CT stance

THE fact that four of Afghanistan’s neighbours have spoken unanimously against Afghan soil being used by militants...
Erratic planning
30 Sep, 2025

Erratic planning

THE objections of the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association to the government’s plan of boosting power generation...