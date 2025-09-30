Balochistan Assembly urges govt to review Mines and Minerals Act

QUETTA: The Balochistan Assembly adopted a resolution on Monday calling upon the provincial government to review the Mines and Minerals Act, which was passed by the house two months ago.

The resolution was adopted after an understanding between the treasury and opposition benches, with legislators expressing their concern over several provisions of the act.

The chief minister, however, said in a statement that the government had accepted a request by the opposition to suspend implementation of the Act.

The joint resolution was moved by MPA Asghar Ali Tareen.

The resolution urged the provincial government to reassess the Mines and Minerals Act in view of “objections and concerns” expressed by members of different political parties.

Asghar Tareen, the mover, recalled that although it was the first time the provincial assembly had passed its own Mines and Minerals Act, its provisions had raised reservations.

“By reviewing the act, the government could remove ambiguities and ensure broader acceptance,” Mr Tareen said.

National Party President Dr Abdul Malik Baloch stressed that the Balochistan government had always enjoyed control over mines and minerals, saying that “it must remain so”.

He said under the previous law, projects had been placed under federal jurisdiction to “undermine provincial authority”.

Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that when the Mines and Minerals Bill was introduced, the government had taken opposition lawmakers into confidence and then referred the matter to a committee for review.

“Mistakes in understanding or interpretation are possible, but some elements have unfortunately tried to politicise the matter,” the chief minister observed.

He said the government had again invited the opposition, including parties not represented in the house, to present their views and work for a consensus.

“If the opposition parties object to certain clauses, we are ready to improve them. If they find our arguments convincing, it will be a victory for the democratic process.”

New district

The house adopted another joint resolution, moved by PPP MPA Meena Majeed Baloch, calling upon the provincial government to divide Kech district and carve out a new one comprising Tump sub-division and Mand Tehsil as Kech district’s headquarter is far away from these two areas.

Meanwhile, Shahida Rauf criticised the provincial government for bulldozing draft bills through the legislature instead of referring them to a standing committee. She raised her objection after Mir Zahoor Buledi introduced a draft bill for the Prince Fahd Hospital, Dalbandin.

The chief minister accepted her objection, reiterating that all draft bills must be referred to a standing committee.

The chair then referred the bill to the committee concerned.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025