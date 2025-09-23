Balochistan opposition terms mines and minerals law ‘illegal’

QUETTA: A joint meeting of op­­position parties in the Balochistan Assembly has declared Mines and Minerals Act, 2025, unconstitutional, against provincial autonomy and ownership rights of the province under the 18th Constitution Amendment, and demanded its withdrawal.

The meeting of the opposition parties having representation in the Balochistan Assembly on Monday discussed the Mines and Minerals Act, 2025, in detail and in the light of parties’ opinion, rejected the act.

The act was approved by the Balochistan Assembly in its session when moved in the house on the recommendations of the standing committee.

Opposition leader in the Balochistan Assembly, Mir Younis Aziz Zehri, presided over the meeting. Leaders of opposition parties, members of civil society and leaders of the mine owners’ association attended the meeting.

Participants of the meeting reaffirmed that opposition parties are custodians of public interests and they will oppose any step that undermines public interests.

A parliamentary committee, led by Mr Zehri and comprising ANP leader Zamarak Khan Achakzai, National Party leader Rehmat Saleh Baloch, JI leader Maulana Hidayat-Ur-Rehman and BNP Mir Jahanzeb Mengal, was formed to present joint demands of opposition parties to the chief minister.

