Balochistan’s mines act suspended after talks with opposition

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bug­ti on Tuesday annou­nced that implementation of the Mines and Minerals Act 2025 was suspended through an executive order following negotiations with opposition leaders and committee members.

Speaking to the media after the assembly session, alongside Opposition Leader Younis Aziz Zehri and provincial ministers, Mr Bugti said it had been agreed that the draft of the Mines and Minerals (Amendment) Act 2025 would be referred to the standing committee for review and improvements in consultation with the opposition.

After receiving the draft with recommendations, the government will present the amended bill in the assembly again.

He recalled that the assembly had earlier adopted the bill with consensus, but objections were later raised by opposition members and parties outside the assembly. “We made it clear from the start that the government is ready for dialogue. Any decision will be taken after consultation and by taking all parties into confidence, including the opposition,” he added.

Mr Bugti said negotiations had been fruitful, and both sides agreed to reconsider the draft and send it back to the standing committee.

“This gesture refl­ects our commitment to democratic traditions and public interest,” he rem­ar­ked. He said a new committee would be formed to draft amendments.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025