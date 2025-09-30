E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Cardiologists warn of growing heart diseases among youth

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:53am
Civil Society activists stage a rally to mark the World Heart Day in Rawalpindi on Monday. — Online
ISLAMABAD: Leading cardiologists on Monday warned that poor lifestyle choices like smoking, junk food, lack of exercise, coupled with conditions like uncontrolled blood pressure and diabetes were driving a heart health crisis among young people in the country.

They were speaking on the occasion of World Heart Day at Shifa International Hospital in Islamabad.

Dr Asaad Akbar Khan, Chief of Cardiology, said: “What is truly shocking is that people in their 30s and 40s are now presenting with serious heart conditions and heart attacks once seen only in older patients.”

He said this is a wake-up call for our nation.

“Heart patients must also follow the instructions of their cardiologists carefully.

Timely medication, regular check-ups, and lifestyle modifications are critical for survival and long-term health,” Dr Khan added.

Dr Saeed Ullah Shah, consultant cardiologist, emphasised that reducing modifiable risk factors can significantly lower the chances of developing heart disease.

He said prevention was in simple lifestyle changes, regular check-ups, knowing the risks, daily exercise, balanced eating, quitting smoking and managing stress.

Cardiologists further emphasised the importance of recognising the warning signs of a heart attack and seeking immediate care at the emergency room, as timely intervention was critical to saving lives and preventing irreversible damage to the heart muscle.

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study (2019), cardiovascular disease accounts for nearly 23pc of all deaths in Pakistan, with related deaths doubling over the last three decades.

The number of Pakistanis living with heart disease has surged from 4.1 million in 1990 to 8.6 million in 2019.

To mark World Heart Day, the hospital organised heart health awareness sessions in corporate organisations and universities, collaborated with media platforms, and launched digital campaigns to educate the public about prevention through lifestyle changes and early detection.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

