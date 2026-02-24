Australian PM Albanese evacuated from residence after security threat

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was evacuated from his residence in Canberra late on Tuesday following a security threat, and returned several hours later after nothing suspicious was found, ABC News reported.

Albanese was evacuated from The Lodge, his official residence in the capital Canberra.

National broadcaster ABC reported the threat sparked a significant police operation, and led to the prime minister being taken to another location for several hours.

Police said they had responded to an “alleged security incident” around 6pm (07:00 GMT), without giving more details on the nature of the incident.

“A thorough search of a protection establishment was undertaken and nothing suspicious was located. There is no current threat to the community or public safety,” an Australian Federal Police spokesperson said in a statement.