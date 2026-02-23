Gold Box rings in festivities with amazing surprises to celebrate Eid this year

Gold Box, an innovative e-commerce platform in Pakistan, has launched an Eid Special Campaign, bringing shopping surprises, festive warmth and interactive experiences to users.

The campaign, runs from February 18 to March 20, 2026, covering the late period of Ramadan and the whole Eid festival, with a variety of interactive and reward mechanisms for all users.

During the campaign, first the users with cumulative purchase spending reaching Rs3,600,000, will automatically qualify for the lucky draw. The prize pool is abundant, including motorcycles, smartphones and gold cards, satisfying users’ diverse needs for transportation, digital products and value-preserving gifts. In this way, Gold Box aims to bring luck and surprises to users during the festival, adding a sense of ceremony to festive shopping.

Second is the Ramadan-Exclusive Mystery Boxes, available for a limited time from March 18 to 20. Each unboxing may bring unexpected gifts and surprises, enhancing festive fun and interaction. Whether collecting favorite products or enjoying the thrilling excitement of unboxing, users can gain an entertaining shopping experience during the festival.

In addition, GOLD BOX encourages users to share their Ramadan life, Eid moments and mystery box experiences on social media platforms. By participating in festive activities through likes, comments and shares, users can win extra gifts and feel a stronger community atmosphere and festive warmth. The platform hopes to involve more users in the festive events through social interaction, forming an online festive community to share the joy of the festival together.

Hasnain Khan, a representative of Gold Box has said, “Festivals are not only a time for surprises, but also an opportunity for family reunion, sharing warmth and experiencing innovative shopping. We hope that through this campaign, every user can feel the joy and warmth of the festival, as well as the fun of participating in community activities.”

By combining lucky draws, mystery boxes and social sharing, Gold Box integrates festive activities with long-term user incentive mechanisms. Every participation brings not only instant surprises but also long-term user loyalty, strengthening the emotional bond and trust between the platform and its users. During Eid, every click and transaction becomes part of the festive memory, making users part of the platform’s innovative experience

It merits mentioned that Goldbox has gained great popularity among young users with entertaining, interactive and surprising consumption experiences, while creating rich festive rituals and delightful moments for users during the holiday season.

This content is an advertorial by Goldbox and is not associated with or necessarily reflective of the views of Dawn.com or its editorial staff.