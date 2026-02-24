E-Paper | February 28, 2026

Senate deplores Netanyahu’s plan to forge alliances with India, others against Muslim nations

Iftikhar A. Khan Published February 24, 2026
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hugs Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they deliver joint statements during an exchange of cooperation agreements ceremony in Jerusalem on July 5, 2017. — Reuters/File
ISLAMABAD: The Senate on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution condemning Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s remarks about a plan to ally with India and other countries to counter Muslim nations.

The resolution moved in the House by PPP’s Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan deplored the continued provocative steps and statements by the Israeli leadership that threatened the regional and international peace and stability, including the latest statement about forming “alliances” against Muslim nations.

Addressing a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country “will create an entire system — essentially a kind of hexagon of alliances — around or within the Middle East”, Times of Israel reported.

Netanyahu listed India, Greece, Cyprus, and “unnamed Arab, African and Asian countries”, the report added.

“The intention here is to create an axis of countries that see reality, the challenges, and the goals in the same way, in contrast to the radical axes,” he was quoted as saying.

“Both the radical Shia axis, which we have hit very hard, and also the emerging axis — the radical Sunni axis,” Netanyahu added.

The Indian PM is also set to visit Israel this week.

In its resolution passed today, the Senate also condemned any attempts by Israel to undermine the “sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of brotherly Islamic countries and rejected” the announcement made by Israel recognising the independence of the so-called Somaliland region of Somalia.

On Dec 26, 2025, Israel became the first country to formally recognise Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, sparking strong condemnation from Pakistan, 20 other nations and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Senate also condemned in the strongest possible terms the Israeli occupying power’s continued violations of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, as well as its blatant disregard of international law, the UN Charter, relevant UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions, and the Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The House took strong exception to the “vile proclivity of the leadership of the Israeli occupying power towards diminishing the unity and integrity of Muslim Ummah on political and ideological grounds”.

It rejected any attempt by Israel to change the legal or historical status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including the status of the holy sites; enforce any new legal and administrative reality in the occupied territory, especially the Occupied West Bank; expand its illegal settlement activities in the occupied territory, and encourage settler violence; or forcibly displace Palestinians from their land.

The Senate urged the international community to “end Israeli impunity and to hold it accountable for its crimes against humanity, as well as its provocative actions that pose a threat to all regional countries”.

It demanded full Israeli withdrawal from the occupied territories; increased, sustained, and unimpeded humanitarian assistance to the beleaguered Palestinians in Gaza, including through the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA); and an early start of the recovery and reconstruction process in Gaza.

The House reaffirmed historic and unwavering support of the people of Pakistan for the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination and for the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

Pakistan

Iftikhar A. Khan is an Islamabad-based reporter for Dawn with over three decades of experience in journalism. He covers the parliament, the Election Commission of Pakistan, and the Interior Ministry.

Iftikhar A. Khan

JustSaying
Feb 24, 2026 06:05pm
" Senate deplores Netanyahu’s plan to forge alliances with India, others against Muslim nations.." But then You have the OIC....
Ali Saryawala
Feb 24, 2026 07:17pm
Let them do what they have to do ,you do what you have to do just .deploring or criticising not going to help much.
Farooq Khan
Feb 24, 2026 07:22pm
Resolutions, Resolutions, Resolutions, who cares !
Patriotz
Feb 24, 2026 08:38pm
Democracy is the way out for Pakistan because future will be risky without Civil and Military Cohesion.
V.Sreenivas
Feb 24, 2026 08:41pm
Just words. Has no impact.
Ash
Feb 24, 2026 09:44pm
How does such rejection by senate matter to anyone?
Waheed Rehman, US Patriot
Feb 24, 2026 10:10pm
Regional countries need not worry, these blocks are a bigger threat to each other than the rest of the world.
M. Emad
Feb 25, 2026 01:09am
Internal Matter of Israel & India.
Syed Nasheed Ahmed
Feb 25, 2026 02:49am
Pakistan should refrain from Defence Pacts of every kind. It could lead to disaster for Pakistan.
C.Clements
Feb 25, 2026 07:35am
Both have similar interests and ambitions.
