Unidentified attackers blow up school in South Waziristan, no casualties reported

PESHAWAR: Unidentified attackers blew up a school in the Birmal tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s South Waziristan in the late hours of Monday, the police said on Tuesday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Lower Muhammad Tahir Shah Wazir, the explosion destroyed parts of the Government Middle School (GMS) Boys’ Sharif Khan Kot, including two classrooms, bathrooms, the main gate, and one side of the boundary wall.

Initial reports confirmed no casualties were reported.

The blast was so powerful that it was heard in distant areas. According to police sources, nearby houses were also affected. Solar panels, walls, and windows sustained partial damage from the blast.

Following the explosion, police launched an investigation into the incident and began collecting evidence from the site.

Local authorities reiterated their commitment to ensuring the safety of educational institutions and maintaining peace in the region.

Meanwhile, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned the incident. In his statement, the governor said that those responsible for targeting an educational institution in South Waziristan are enemies of knowledge, development, and the younger generation.

He added that the entire nation stands with the state and its institutions to thwart the malicious designs of Fitna al-Khawarij.

The governor further stated that such cowardly attacks cannot weaken the nation’s resolve. Instead, these acts would only strengthen national unity against forces seeking to disrupt peace and progress, he said.

In December, 2025, terrorists blew up a government primary school in the Mirali tehsil of North Waziristan district, spreading fear and anxiety among students.

According to police, the incident occurred in Eppi village, where unknown assailants planted explosive material inside the building of the government girls’ primary school during the night, triggering a powerful blast that destroyed the structure.