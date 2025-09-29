E-Paper | September 29, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Fundamental rights

News agencies Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 06:12am

KARACHI: The fundamental rights of the citizens of Pakistan as recommended by the Committee on Fundamental Rights of the Citizens of Pakistan and on Matters Relating to Minorities in its interim report inter alia guarantee to every citizen of Pakistan “freedom of speech, expression, association, profession, occupation, trade or business, acquisition, and disposal of property and peaceful assembly without arms”. Also guarante[e]d is “freedom of conscience and the right to profess, practice and propagate religion subject to public order and morality”.

The interim report was presented to the Constituent Assembly … on Thursday [Sept 28] … by the Leader of the Muslim League Assembly Party, Mr Liaquat All Khan. Some … recommendations … in the report are:

“No one shall be held in slavery or servitude. []All forms of forced labour declared unlawful (provided that the State shall not be prevented from imposing compulsory service for public purposes). []No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel or inhuman treatment or punishment. []The employment of children under 14 years of age in a factory or a mine, or in occupations involving danger to life or injury to health, is prohibited.”

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

