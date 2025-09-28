UNRWA chief says schools in Gaza ‘completely destroyed’

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has warned that schools in Gaza have been “completely destroyed” as people are forced to live among the rubble, with daily survival focused on finding food and water, Al Jazeera reports.

“Gaza schools have been completely destroyed, people are living in the rubble, the main concern on a daily basis is finding food and water,” Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of UNRWA, said in a video posted on X.

Despite the widespread destruction, Lazzarini stressed that the agency continues to operate.

“Our schools are open, our health centres are running, and we continue to deliver critical services to the population,” he said.