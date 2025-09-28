Over 17 - Triple strike by Kuldeep to derail the Pakistani batting

16.1: Kuldeep strikes to remove the Pakistani skipper, Salman.

Pakistan’s newfound hope with the bat — Shaheen Afridi is in!

After surviving an lbw shot earlier, Shaheen is dismissed by Kuldeep.

India have well and truly tightened the noose and Pakistan are falling apart. Skipper Salman tried a big heave but only succeeded in getting a top edge that once again found Samson’s gloves.

The incoming Shaheen Shah Afridi too tried to go after ball one but didn’t last long, falling lbw on a review by India before Faheem Ashraf holed out to Varma. Top over by Kuldeep, who seemed out of sorts after his first couple of overs, but finishes with 4-30

Pakistan - 134-8