E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Sindh govt to screen Asia Cup final on big screens in six cities

Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 07:26pm

The Sindh government has announced that it is screening the 2025 Asia Cup final in six cities across the province, according to the provincial sports minister.

“The match will be shown on big screens at Sindh Youth Club [in] Gulistan-i-Jauhar in Karachi, Ali Muhammad Khan Mehr Sports Complex in Ghotki … on big screens at Sindh Sports Board Hostel in Hyderabad, at Bilawal Sports Complex in Shaheed Benazirabad [and] Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Gama Stadium in Mirpurkhas,” Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr said.

Asia Cup Pak India Final

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...
Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...