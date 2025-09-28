Sindh govt to screen Asia Cup final on big screens in six cities

The Sindh government has announced that it is screening the 2025 Asia Cup final in six cities across the province, according to the provincial sports minister.

“The match will be shown on big screens at Sindh Youth Club [in] Gulistan-i-Jauhar in Karachi, Ali Muhammad Khan Mehr Sports Complex in Ghotki … on big screens at Sindh Sports Board Hostel in Hyderabad, at Bilawal Sports Complex in Shaheed Benazirabad [and] Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Gama Stadium in Mirpurkhas,” Sardar Muhammad Bakhsh Mehr said.