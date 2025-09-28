Read: Shaheen spreads his wings to become Pakistan’s steady ‘all-rounder’

Pakistan’s pace spearhead has scored runs at scorching strike rates during the Asia Cup to take his side to decent totals, turning his lower-order contributions into impactful knocks, Ahsan Nagi writes.

In a game that had turned into a virtual semi-final, a transformation was nearing its completion. It had taken time but the necessary trust had been gained — a tottering Pakistan were pinning hopes on Shaheen Shah Afridi to dig them out of a hole and, for a change, with the bat.

Bangladesh had reduced Salman Ali Agha’s men to 58-5 in their 2025 Asia Cup Super Four clash, and Pakistan were searching for some inspiration when the transformed Shaheen hoicked Tanzim Hasan Saqib to the top tier of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for the first six of the match.

