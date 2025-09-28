Erdogan tells Spanish PM that Turkiye backs Gaza aid delivery efforts

President Tayyip Erdogan has told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that Turkiye will continue efforts to stop Israeli attacks in Gaza and ensure the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, his office says, AFP reports.

“Our president expressed satisfaction with Prime Minister Sanchez’s sensitivity regarding the Sumud aid flotilla and said Turkiye is closely monitoring the situation,” it said, referring to the international aid flotilla aiming to break an Israeli naval embargo on Gaza.