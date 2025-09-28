E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Two women die trying to cross Channel from France

AFP Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 04:20am
MIGRANTS try to board smugglers’ boats in an attempt to cross the English Channel off Gravelines, northern France.—AFP
LILLE: Two women died overnight while trying to cross the Channel to Britain, French authorities said on Saturday, adding that some 60 others had been rescued.

The incident occurred south of the beaches of Neufchatel-Hardelot, when about 100 people were trying to get to the UK on a makeshift boat.

About 60 people “are cu­rrently being taken care of”, Isabelle Fradin-Thir­ode, an official in nearby Montreuil-sur-Mer, said. A couple and their child suffering from moderate hyp­othermia were rushed to a hospital in Boulogne, she said.

The incident brings the number of Channel crossing deaths to at least 25 this year, according to a tally based on official data. Sin­ce January, a record 32,000 migrants have arrived in Britain by crossing the Channel in small boats.

Under a recent Franco-British scheme, the UK can return them after arrival if they are deemed ineligible for asylum, including those who have passed through a “safe country” to reach UK shores.

In return, London will accept an equal number of migrants from France who are likely to have their asylum claims granted. The move has not really discouraged migrants from making the perilous crossing as they have for the most part suffered acute hardship and dangers to come so near their ultimate goal.

On Friday, a team saw hundreds of migrants in the Gravelines area in northern France preparing to cross the Channel from different points on the beach whenever the weather turned favourable.

Several migrants interviewed this week in a makeshift camp at Loon-Plage near Dunkirk mirrored this sentiment.

Saad, a 30-year-old Palestinian from Iraq, said; “If I stay here, I am dead. And if I go back home, I am dead.”

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025

