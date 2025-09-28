Attock towns get vehicle lifters to alleviate traffic congestion

TAXILA: Three towns in the Attock district received modern vehicle lifters on Saturday to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce congestion in Hassan Abdal, Fateh Jang, and Hazro, as well as to assist the local administration in any fatality.

The District Police Officer (DPO), Sardar Mavarhan Khan, handed over the vehicle lifters to traffic circles in a simple yet impressive ceremony held at the district police office.

Speaking on this occasion, DPO said, “This initiative has been taken to ease the daily travel of citizens. By removing illegally parked vehicles, we aim to keep roads clear, improve mobility, and provide relief to the masses of all three towns. Our priority is to ensure convenient and safe movement for the people of Attock district.”

Published in Dawn, September 28th, 2025