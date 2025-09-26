Flotilla pushes forward to Gaza despite damage to lead ship

The Global Sumud Flotilla has announced that despite a mechanical failure affecting one of the lead ships, Gaza activists will continue their mission, Al Jazeera reports.

Crew members of the disabled Family Boat will assist other vessels with their experience in navigation, communication, and diplomatic coordination, a statement said. The flotilla’s steering committee will remain on board the Alma to provide field command.

Organisers emphasised the activists’ morale is high and all are safe and ready to sail. They noted the weather conditions are favourable.