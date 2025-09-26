Lesco works out Rs237.38m worth of flood losses

LAHORE: The recent rains and floods caused massive loss to the infrastructure of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco).

Since the assessment of damages calculated by the company amounts to Rs237.38 million, the efforts to repair and replace the affected material have been accelerated, according to Lesco’s Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Ramzan Butt.

The Lesco’s Kasur circle topped in suffering Rs197.43m loss, followed by Okara and central circles that faced loss of Rs24.96m and Rs6.35m, respectively.

The company’s north circle faced Rs1m loss, as the material affected by floods included one 25kV transformer, three structures measuring 45 feet each, 450 conductors, six defuse sets, five steel-ax arms, two defuse steel x-arms, nine pin insulators (11kV).

The material/equipment worth Rs6.35m damaged in central circle included a 100kV transformer, a 400kVa transformer, 215 single phase meters, 18 HT structures (36 feet each), 500 conductors, 450 dogg conductors, 24 steel ax-arms and 48 pin insulators (11kV). Likewise, in Okara circle that suffered Rs24.96m loss, the rains and floods caused damage to seven transformers of 25kVa, four transformers of 50kVa, a transformer of 100kVa, 737 single phase meters, 85 three phase meters, 76 HT structures (36-feet each), 41 LT structures (31-feet each), over 12,000 conductors, 2,500 wasip conductors, 300 pvc pipe/wires (2 core 7/052), 116 steel x-arm and 189 pin insulators (11kV).

The Sheikhupura circle suffered from Rs5.7m loss, as the material/equipment damaged included 41 HT and LT structures, 1,500 conductors, 2,500 dogg conductors, 150 steel x-arms and 150 pin insulators. Kasur circle faced over Rs197m loss, the parts, material etc included 57 transformers (10kVa), 22 transformers of 15kVa, 46 transformers of 25kVa, 1 transformer of 100kva, 3,288 single phase meters, 6 transmission line of 132/66 kV, 226 HT/LT structures, 90 ospray conductors, 7740 conductors, 6775 dogg conductors, 6515 ent conductors, 4,791 wasip conductors, 132 steel x-arm and 278 pin insulators (11kV).

Nankana circle’s loss amounts to Rs1.90m, as the flood/rains damaged 1 transformer of 50kV, 7 HT/LT structures, two HTPC poles, 500 conductors, 700 dogg, ent and wasip conductors, 12 defuse sets, 69 pin insulators of 11kV.

PIEDMC: The Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company Board of Directors (BoD) on Thursday allowed the company to invest Rs18 billion in various development projects.

These include Rs8bn for Quaid-i-Azam Business Park, Rs1.2bn for the Bahawalpur Industrial Estate, Rs2.2bn for Rahim Yar Khan Industrial Estate, Rs4.5bn for the extension of Multan Industrial Estate Phase-II, Rs1bn for the construction of drainage systems, and Rs1bn for Vehari Industrial Estate.

The board also approved amendments to the master plan of Bahawalpur Industrial Estate, as well as the awarding of contracts for the construction of a bus stand and a workshop at Sundar Industrial Estate.

Addressing the meeting, PEDMC Chairman Javed Iqbal said all possible resources are being utilised to provide the best facilities and ease of doing business for industrialists.

He emphasised that special attention is being given to the development and operationalisation of industrial zones to play an effective role in the industrial and economic growth of the province.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Industries Umar Masood, Shehzad Azam Khan, Sajid Saleem Minhas, Muhammad Ahmad Khan, PEDMC CEO Captain Shoaib Ali, COO Ali Moazzam, along with officials from the finance department, PBIT, TEVTA, and other concerned departments.

