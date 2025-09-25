PIA gets all-clear for direct flights to United Kingdom

RAWALPINDI: The country’s national flag carrier has received the go-ahead to resume direct flights to the United Kingdom, after a gap of nearly five years.

A Pakistan International Airli­nes spokesman said on Wednesday the airline had received Third Country Operator (TCO) approval for the UK, and plans to start direct flights from next month.

“In the first phase, flight operations to Manchester will be resu­med, after which Birmingham and London will be included,” a statement said, adding that the carrier was informed about the approval a day earlier.

The development comes after Britain’s Department of Transport concluded that security arrangements in the country were “satisfactory and in line with international standards”.

The British Department of Transport has also issued an ACC3 certificate to PIA for five years. “These certificates are a reflection of complete confidence in PIA’s air operations and safety,” the spokesman said.

Teams from Britain’s Depart­ment of Transport visited Pakis­tan a number of times over the past five years to assess the security arrangements and implementation of safety measures at airports, with focus on measures being adopted for direct flights to the United Kingdom.

The spokesman further said PIA was given “comprehensive and all-round approval”, allowing it to operate direct passenger and cargo flights.

The European Union’s Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had barred PIA from operating in EU countries in June 2020 over safety concerns after a flight from Lahore to Karachi crashed near the Jinnah International Airport, killing around 100 passengers.

EASA lifted the ban after more than four years on Nov 28 last year. After this decision, PIA approached the British government seeking clearance to operate flights to the UK.

As part of its preparations, PIA has grounded two Boeing 777 aircraft - one for the replacement of landing gear and the other for change of seats and cabin lights of the executive economy class.

According to the PIA spokesman, one of the Boeing 777 aircraft will be operational by the end of this month, while the new landing gear shipment will arrive soon.

Published in Dawn, September 25th, 2025