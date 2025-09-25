Murad, US diplomat discuss investment opportunities

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday met US Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Ashton Baker and discussed a wide range of issues, including the flood situation, food security, energy and security cooperation, the Keti Bandar port project and investment opportunities in Sindh.

The meeting, held at the Chief Minister’s House, was also attended by US Consul General Charles Goodman, Political Officer Jared Hansen, Principal Secretary to CM Agha Wasif and other officials.

Ms Baker announced that senior executives from leading US companies would soon visit Karachi to explore investment opportunities in various projects. “American companies are keen to invest in Sindh,” she said.

Mr Shah assured the US diplomat of full government support.

On this occasion, the chief minister reaffirmed his commitment to commencing the Keti Bandar project, describing it as “the first natural port in history” and a vision of the late former prime minister Benazir Bhutto.

Mr Shah noted that Karachi Port was under significant pressure and that a new port was urgently needed.

The proposal to connect Shahrah-i-Bhutto directly with Karachi Port was also discussed, which would divert heavy traffic away from the city.

The meeting also focused on energy and industrial cooperation, with detailed discussions on coal-based projects in Thar, including coal-to-gas, coal-to-fertiliser and diesel production.

The chief minister emphasised the importance of utilising indigenous resources more effectively.

The two sides also discussed initiatives for persons with disabilities.

Ms Baker said American companies were interested in supporting education and job training for hearing-impaired children.

Mr Shah noted that the Sindh government was already working on education, training and rehabilitation programmes for persons with disabilities.

