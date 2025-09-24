Israeli attacks kill 64 Palestinians in Gaza since dawn

At least 64 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since dawn, with 42 of them dying in besieged Gaza City, medical sources tell Al Jazeera.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Al-Shifa Hospital and Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza City reported 17 and 25 deaths, respectively. Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza said the Israeli army killed another 16 people.

The latest killings come a day after UN chief Guterres said the “scale of death and destruction” in Israel’s onslaught on Gaza was beyond any other conflict he has seen during his tenure.