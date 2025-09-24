Hyundai Pakistan hosts National Sales Conference 2025 in Bhurban

Hyundai Nishat Motor hosted its National Sales Conference 2025 in Bhurban on September 19, bringing together the company’s nationwide sales force to celebrate key milestones and prepare strategies to further strengthen Hyundai’s presence in the national automotive market.

According to a press release issued by the company on Wednesday, the conference was attended by Hyundai Nishat Motor’s senior leadership, including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yamada Masaaki, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sohail Nawaz and Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed, the General Manager of the Sales and Marketing Division

Sales teams from 27 dealers from across the country also attended the conference, the press release added.

“Speaking at the occasion, senior management highlighted Hyundai’s achievements, the growing trust of customers in the brand and shared a forward-looking roadmap focused on innovation, customer engagement, and sales excellence,” the press release read.

MCML said that the gathering not only recognised the outstanding performance of Hyundai’s dealer network but also reinforced the company’s commitment to empowering its teams and delivering superior value to customers across Pakistan.

“With passion and purpose, Hyundai Pakistan continues to accelerate towards excellence. Our collective strength lies in our dealer partners and sales teams, who are at the forefront of serving customers and shaping Hyundai’s journey in Pakistan,” the COO was quoted as saying.

MCML said that the conference concluded with the presentation of awards acknowledging top-performing dealerships and teams, followed by a motivational call to action.