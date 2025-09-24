E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Hyundai Pakistan hosts National Sales Conference 2025 in Bhurban

Dawn.com Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 01:57pm
Hyundai staff attend the National Sales Conference 2025 in Bhurban on September 19. — Hyundai Pakistan
Hyundai staff attend the National Sales Conference 2025 in Bhurban on September 19. — Hyundai Pakistan

Hyundai Nishat Motor hosted its National Sales Conference 2025 in Bhurban on September 19, bringing together the company’s nationwide sales force to celebrate key milestones and prepare strategies to further strengthen Hyundai’s presence in the national automotive market.

According to a press release issued by the company on Wednesday, the conference was attended by Hyundai Nishat Motor’s senior leadership, including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yamada Masaaki, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Sohail Nawaz and Muhammad Mumtaz Ahmed, the General Manager of the Sales and Marketing Division

Sales teams from 27 dealers from across the country also attended the conference, the press release added.

“Speaking at the occasion, senior management highlighted Hyundai’s achievements, the growing trust of customers in the brand and shared a forward-looking roadmap focused on innovation, customer engagement, and sales excellence,” the press release read.

MCML said that the gathering not only recognised the outstanding performance of Hyundai’s dealer network but also reinforced the company’s commitment to empowering its teams and delivering superior value to customers across Pakistan.

“With passion and purpose, Hyundai Pakistan continues to accelerate towards excellence. Our collective strength lies in our dealer partners and sales teams, who are at the forefront of serving customers and shaping Hyundai’s journey in Pakistan,” the COO was quoted as saying.

MCML said that the conference concluded with the presentation of awards acknowledging top-performing dealerships and teams, followed by a motivational call to action.

Press Release

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...