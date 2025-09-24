E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Gaza flotilla calls on UNGA to address Israeli attacks on maritime aid mission

Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 11:24am

Israel is escalating attacks on the Gaza aid flotilla as the fleet of small ships enters its final stage before reaching the coast of the Palestinian territory, organisers of the aid effort have warned, Al Jazeera reports.

The Global Sumud Flotilla described overnight and early morning attacks by drones and other aircraft as “an alarmingly dangerous escalation”.

Multiple boats in the flotilla were targeted by explosions while “unidentified objects” were dropped on and near vessels, “causing significant damage and widespread obstruction in communications”.

“In light of the ongoing 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, we call upon all Member States to place the attacks on the flotilla on the Assembly’s agenda and to adopt a resolution addressing these grave violations,” it said.

Live Gaza Invasion

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tirah controversy
Updated 24 Sep, 2025

Tirah controversy

Along with transparency, the residents of affected areas must be on board in the battle against militancy.
Sales tax challenge
24 Sep, 2025

Sales tax challenge

THE FBR’s admission that the Rs3.6tr sales tax gap — only slightly less than the last fiscal year’s collection...
Putting up a fight
24 Sep, 2025

Putting up a fight

SIDRA Amin had been accumulating runs throughout the Women’s One-day International series against South Africa. In...
Polio mountain
Updated 23 Sep, 2025

Polio mountain

Chronic under-performance in high-risk districts cannot be indulged indefinitely.
Belated recognition
23 Sep, 2025

Belated recognition

IT may have come 37 years too late — the Palestinians declared independence in 1988 — but the recognition of the...
Better but not enough
23 Sep, 2025

Better but not enough

PAKISTAN showed some improvement but not enough to change the result for Salman Ali Agha’s men. This time, a week...