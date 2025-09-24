Gaza flotilla calls on UNGA to address Israeli attacks on maritime aid mission

Israel is escalating attacks on the Gaza aid flotilla as the fleet of small ships enters its final stage before reaching the coast of the Palestinian territory, organisers of the aid effort have warned, Al Jazeera reports.

The Global Sumud Flotilla described overnight and early morning attacks by drones and other aircraft as “an alarmingly dangerous escalation”.

Multiple boats in the flotilla were targeted by explosions while “unidentified objects” were dropped on and near vessels, “causing significant damage and widespread obstruction in communications”.

“In light of the ongoing 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, we call upon all Member States to place the attacks on the flotilla on the Assembly’s agenda and to adopt a resolution addressing these grave violations,” it said.