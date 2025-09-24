Cabinet approves 10 heavy vehicle inspection facilities across province to improve road safety

KARACHI: The Sindh cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to establish 10 Heavy Vehicle Fitness Centres (HVFCs) across the province, including five in Karachi, in an effort to enhance transport safety and reduce road accidents.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. It was decided that five centres would be set up in various parts of Karachi, while the remaining five would be established at divisional headquarters across Sindh.

Earlier, due to a surge in traffic accidents involving dumper trucks, the provincial government had made it mandatory for all heavy vehicles in Karachi to obtain a physical fitness certificate.

Senior Minister Sharjeel, who also holds the portfolio of the transport department, told Dawn that two HVFCs had already been operational in Karachi, while work was in progress to make the remaining centres operational.

He said that all commercial and private heavy vehicles, including buses, trucks, tankers, dumpers and trailers would have to obtain a physical fitness certificate.

Five centres to operate in Karachi, two of which are already functional: Sharjeel

A press statement issued by the Chief Minister House said that the facilities were set to be equipped with “advanced European testing technology, enabling thorough inspections of heavy vehicles.”

It said that the primary objectives behind this initiative were to modernise transport safety standards, decrease accident rates, and enhance adherence to existing regulations.

To bring this project to fruition, the chief minister directed the transport department to invite applications from interested and professionally capable parties.

The selection process will be merit-based, ensuring that the most suitable entity is chosen for the task.

As per the official directive, the transport department is responsible for calling for proposals from qualified entities and proceeding with the selection of a suitable partner to drive the project forward. Besides, the cabinet meeting reviewed the province’s flood situation and approved major reforms in financial management, correctional facilities, judicial processes, culture promotion, agriculture inspection, taxation reforms and road safety.

It was told that the timely mobilisation ensured control of the situation and only 17 of the 528 planned relief camps were activated, assisting 192,122 people.

The health department treated 134,240 patients at 145 medical camps, while the livestock department vaccinated 1.6 million cattle.

The cabinet also notified the newly built 200-inmate District Prison & Correctional Facility in Thatta under the Sindh Prisons & Correctional Services to reduce overcrowding.

The cabinet approved the procurement of 10 mobile testing vans worth Rs99.960m under the scheme Mobile Testing Units for Inspection, to improve calibration and spot verification of weights and measures.

To broaden the tax base, the Sindh Revenue Board was authorised to sign Memorandums of Understanding with the Federal Board of Revenue, Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited, and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan for data-sharing and integration of company registration systems.

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025